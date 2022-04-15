See All Dermatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (35)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Trautman Jr works at TRAUTMAN, ROBERT J, M.D. in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trautman, Robert J, M.d.
    6005 Park Ave Ste 1005B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-5342

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 15, 2022
    I absolutely love Dr. Trautman and his staff. Dr. Trautman has been taking care of me and my family for many, many years. He is so caring and will go the extra mile to help you. He and his staff will fight with insurance companies to get the medication you need. He just warms my heart with how he takes care of me and my family. I would HIGHLY recommend him if you are needing a GREAT dermatologist!! Being a doctor is truly his calling!
    Staci Cherry — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629140223
    Education & Certifications

    • BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    • Dermatology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trautman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trautman Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trautman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trautman Jr works at TRAUTMAN, ROBERT J, M.D. in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Trautman Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Trautman Jr has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trautman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Trautman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trautman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trautman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trautman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

