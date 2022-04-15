Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trautman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Trautman Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Trautman, Robert J, M.d.6005 Park Ave Ste 1005B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 761-5342
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trautman Jr?
I absolutely love Dr. Trautman and his staff. Dr. Trautman has been taking care of me and my family for many, many years. He is so caring and will go the extra mile to help you. He and his staff will fight with insurance companies to get the medication you need. He just warms my heart with how he takes care of me and my family. I would HIGHLY recommend him if you are needing a GREAT dermatologist!! Being a doctor is truly his calling!
About Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1629140223
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Dermatology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trautman Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trautman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trautman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trautman Jr works at
Dr. Trautman Jr has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trautman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Trautman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trautman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trautman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trautman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.