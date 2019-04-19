Dr. Robert Travis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Travis, MD
Dr. Robert Travis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
McLaren Lapeer Region Medical Office Building1254 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 664-4531Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
The doctor explained everything as far as surgery and procedures. I had no problems with follow up and was easily able to make appointments.
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Grace Hosp Detroit Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Travis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Travis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travis.
