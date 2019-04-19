Overview of Dr. Robert Travis, MD

Dr. Robert Travis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Travis works at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital in Lapeer, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.