Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD
Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Trimmer works at
Dr. Trimmer's Office Locations
Sacramento350 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
El Dorado Hills1020 Suncast Ln Ste 108, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Community Psychiatry950 Glenn Dr Ste 235, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 990-9159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trimmer is amazing - the best mental health professional I've met. He is smart, compassionate and treats me like an equal partner in understanding and managing my health. He has a style that is relaxed and relatable in a way that is professional but also disarming.
About Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003925736
Education & Certifications
- UCSF-Fresno Medical Education Program
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
