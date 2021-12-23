Overview of Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD

Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Trimmer works at Mindful Health Solutions in Sacramento, CA with other offices in El Dorado Hills, CA and Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.