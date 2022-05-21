Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD
Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Tucker III's Office Locations
Robert P Tucker III M.d. PC9875 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 932-7081
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 932-7081Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Duluth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Tucker since 1997. My job as an airline pilot depends on my vision and I trust him completely. I have had everything from torn retina to Lasik and he is my go to gor eye care.
About Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639113822
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker III has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker III.
