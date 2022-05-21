Overview of Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD

Dr. Robert Tucker III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Tucker III works at Robert P Tucker III M.d. PC in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.