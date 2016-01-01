Dr. Turbow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Turbow, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Turbow, MD
Dr. Robert Turbow, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Turbow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Turbow's Office Locations
-
1
Marian Neonatology1400 E Church St Unit 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3386MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turbow?
About Dr. Robert Turbow, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013979814
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center|University Colo Med Center
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turbow works at
Dr. Turbow speaks Spanish.
Dr. Turbow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turbow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turbow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turbow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.