Dr. Robert Turf, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Turf, DPM
Dr. Robert Turf, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from Illinois College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Turf's Office Locations
Elmhurst Podiatry Center277 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 279-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Folks, don't be fooled by other bad Doctors. Dr. Turf repaired my foot after the worst foot Dr. messed it up.....Dr. Nichols in the Oak Brook area. I have many friends who have had success with Dr. Turf after bad experiences with other foot Doctors. I would not let anyone operate on my feet again other than Dr. Turf, he is the best!
About Dr. Robert Turf, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1922109362
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Foot Surgeons
- Northlake Community Hospital
- Illinois College Of Podiatric Med
- Foot Surgery
