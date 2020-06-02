Overview of Dr. Robert Turnage, MD

Dr. Robert Turnage, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Turnage works at HCA Florida Heart and Lung - Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.