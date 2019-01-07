See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD

Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Turnipseed works at Roots Behavioral Health in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD
Dr. Tyson Lippe, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Turnipseed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roots Behavioral Health
    1524 S Interstate 35 Ste 202, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 379-0288
  2. 2
    Roots Behavioral Health
    1114 Lost Creek Blvd Ste 110, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 379-0288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Turnipseed?

    Jan 07, 2019
    I've had the best experience I've ever had with a psychiatrist at Roots Behavioral Health. The practice is run very efficiently. Between appointments, I've been able to contact Dr. Turnipseed easily through the patient portal. He is genuine, knowledgeable, and responsive to my questions. A humane and innovative psychiatrist who takes health insurance is not easy to find in Austin, so his schedule is very full. But I would definitely recommend him.
    Austin, TX — Jan 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Turnipseed to family and friends

    Dr. Turnipseed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Turnipseed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699978411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Affiliated Hospitals Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnipseed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turnipseed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turnipseed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turnipseed works at Roots Behavioral Health in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Turnipseed’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnipseed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnipseed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnipseed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnipseed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.