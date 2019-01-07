Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnipseed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD
Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Turnipseed's Office Locations
Roots Behavioral Health1524 S Interstate 35 Ste 202, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 379-0288
Roots Behavioral Health1114 Lost Creek Blvd Ste 110, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 379-0288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had the best experience I've ever had with a psychiatrist at Roots Behavioral Health. The practice is run very efficiently. Between appointments, I've been able to contact Dr. Turnipseed easily through the patient portal. He is genuine, knowledgeable, and responsive to my questions. A humane and innovative psychiatrist who takes health insurance is not easy to find in Austin, so his schedule is very full. But I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Turnipseed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1699978411
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Affiliated Hospitals Program
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnipseed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnipseed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnipseed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnipseed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnipseed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnipseed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnipseed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.