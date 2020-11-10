Dr. Robert Turoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Turoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Turoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
1
Suffolk Surgical Associates PC10 Brentwood Rd Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Wonderful staff. Everyone was kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Robert Turoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316943459
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Meml Institute
- Nassau County Med Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Dr. Turoff works at
