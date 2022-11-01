See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD

Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Udelsman works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Udelsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Hypoparathyroidism

Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • EmblemHealth
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Excellent facility
    — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114909272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Surgical Oncology, Surgery Branch, Division of Cancer Treatment, The National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Md. Endocrinology, Developmental Endocrinology Branch, The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Bethesda, Md. Gastroint
    Residency
    • Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., served as chief resident
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Surgery
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
