Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- EmblemHealth
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent facility
- Endocrine Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114909272
- Surgical Oncology, Surgery Branch, Division of Cancer Treatment, The National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Md. Endocrinology, Developmental Endocrinology Branch, The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Bethesda, Md. Gastroint
- Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., served as chief resident
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Surgery
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
