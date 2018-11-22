Dr. Robert Ullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ullman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ullman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Ullman works at
Locations
Advanced Care Cardiac & Vascular Center6274 Linton Blvd Ste 104, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 638-7668
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative Best doctor in town! I was looking for a cardiologist they made my appointment immediately, and my wait time was within minutes.
About Dr. Robert Ullman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1548270739
Education & Certifications
- American College of Cardiology
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of South Florida
- Willams College, Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ullman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ullman works at
Dr. Ullman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ullman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.