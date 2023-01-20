Dr. Ulseth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD
Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Ulseth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ulseth's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Management305 S Line Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 344-4791
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Management3120 SW 27th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 236-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulseth?
Saw Dr Ulseth 6 years ago - he helped me then. Moved up to New England & could not find a Dr like him. He is funny, Direct & Exasperating- but all in a good way- he listens, and he is honest with his opinion. He does all he can to make your life less painful. If you listen to his directions and follow the protocol, you get results. Those of us with chronic non-stop pain want it gone completely….that’s the ultimate hope, but reality is, we need to be appreciative of even the smallest progress and positive results that Dr Ulseth’s methods achieve. My spine was in dire pain….Received an injection and was feeling relief immediately. 80% better after the shot! Love the updated offices and the staff is very compassionate and understanding of patients living with pain. If you want results, Dr Ulseth will work with you to achieve that. So glad I am back at the Clinic in Inverness. While still living with chronic pain- I’m now at a 3 rather than a 6-7-8!! Hallelujah!!!
About Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043205305
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulseth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulseth works at
Dr. Ulseth speaks Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulseth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.