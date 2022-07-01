See All General Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. Robert Underwood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Underwood, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Underwood, MD

Dr. Robert Underwood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Underwood works at Surgical Arts PC in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Underwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Arts PC
    598 Nancy St NW Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 428-3713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Underwood?

    Jul 01, 2022
    Dr. Underwood is a fantastic communicator. He took the time to thoroughly explain my condition, treatment options, and recovery plan. While in hospital, Dr. Underwood followed up at the bedside several times and ensured my treatment plan was being implemented correctly and timely. I would recommend Dr. Underwood to anyone needing surgical care.
    Melissa Shorrock — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Underwood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Underwood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Underwood to family and friends

    Dr. Underwood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Underwood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Underwood, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Underwood, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063570521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University Som
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes Hosp/Washington University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Underwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Underwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Underwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Underwood works at Surgical Arts PC in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Underwood’s profile.

    Dr. Underwood has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Underwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Underwood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.