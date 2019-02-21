Overview of Dr. Robert Unsell, MD

Dr. Robert Unsell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Unsell works at OSSO Healthcare Network in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.