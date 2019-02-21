See All Hand Surgeons in Edmond, OK
Dr. Robert Unsell, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Unsell, MD

Dr. Robert Unsell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Unsell works at OSSO Healthcare Network in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unsell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osso Healthcare Network
    1616 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 692-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Osso Shoulder Specialty
    10001 S Western Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 692-3748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Robert Unsell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    47 years of experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1568434983
    • 1568434983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Unsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unsell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unsell has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unsell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Unsell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unsell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

