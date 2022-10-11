Overview of Dr. Robert Urban, MD

Dr. Robert Urban, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Urban works at Urban Eye Care in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.