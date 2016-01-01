Dr. Uyeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Uyeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Uyeda, MD
Dr. Robert Uyeda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Uyeda works at
Dr. Uyeda's Office Locations
Nippon Medical Clinic2100 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 103, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 575-4050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Uyeda, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1073557294
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uyeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uyeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uyeda speaks Japanese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyeda.
