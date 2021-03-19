Overview of Dr. Robert Uzzo, MD

Dr. Robert Uzzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Uzzo works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.