Dr. Robert Valentine, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Valentine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Butler Hospital.

Dr. Valentine works at Interventional Medical Associates in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Medical Associates
    6821 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-3353
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Butler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Valentine, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1730164161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Arkansas
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
