Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai at Washington Heights Urology286 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022
Directions
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a Urological Surgery performed by Doctor Robert Valenzuela. I want to share my opinion of Doctor Valenzuela’s Excellence with the public. Dr. Valenzuela is the quintessential, consummate Professional. He is a very Skilled, knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, kind, diligent, Devoted Doctor with the Highest Medical Acumen. No matter how busy he may be, you can always reach him and he will very promptly return your phone calls. For all of the above reasons and more … DOCTOR ROBERT VALENZUELA is the number ONE Urological Surgical Specialist in The WORLD!!! Sincerely Yours … The BEST, JOEL STEMPLER, ESQUIRE ATTORNEY AT LAW
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1962400879
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, Urology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
- 1993
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
