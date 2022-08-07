Overview of Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD

Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Valenzuela works at Mount Sinai at Washington Heights Urology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.