Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD

Urology
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD

Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Valenzuela works at Mount Sinai at Washington Heights Urology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valenzuela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai at Washington Heights Urology
    286 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 07, 2022
    I recently had a Urological Surgery performed by Doctor Robert Valenzuela. I want to share my opinion of Doctor Valenzuela’s Excellence with the public. Dr. Valenzuela is the quintessential, consummate Professional. He is a very Skilled, knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, kind, diligent, Devoted Doctor with the Highest Medical Acumen. No matter how busy he may be, you can always reach him and he will very promptly return your phone calls. For all of the above reasons and more … DOCTOR ROBERT VALENZUELA is the number ONE Urological Surgical Specialist in The WORLD!!! Sincerely Yours … The BEST, JOEL STEMPLER, ESQUIRE ATTORNEY AT LAW
    JOEL STEMPLER, ESQ. ATTORNEY AT LAW — Aug 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1962400879
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr, Urology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Internship
    • 1993
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Valenzuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valenzuela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valenzuela works at Mount Sinai at Washington Heights Urology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Valenzuela’s profile.

    Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenzuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenzuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

