Overview of Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM

Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Vallone works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.