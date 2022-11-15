Dr. Robert Vande Guchte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vande Guchte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vande Guchte, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Vande Guchte, MD
Dr. Robert Vande Guchte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Thayer County Health Services and York General Hospital.
Dr. Vande Guchte works at
Dr. Vande Guchte's Office Locations
Nebraska Orthopaedic Center6900 A St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 436-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Thayer County Health Services
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After years is dealing with lower back issues, involving multiple physicians, I feel I truly understand my situation and options. Thanks, doc!
About Dr. Robert Vande Guchte, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902871692
Education & Certifications
- LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vande Guchte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vande Guchte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vande Guchte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vande Guchte has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vande Guchte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vande Guchte. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vande Guchte.
