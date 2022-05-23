Dr. Vanderweele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Vanderweele, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Vanderweele, MD
Dr. Robert Vanderweele, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Vanderweele's Office Locations
UPMC Cancer Center1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7700, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 831-1320
G I Specialists Inc1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 305, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-1750
Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside200 Lothrop St Ste N713, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband just finished treatment for throat cancer. Dr. Vanderweele is amazing. He walked us through the treatments and side effects each step of the way. It was a hard road but we felt very confident and comfortable knowing he was with us. Very knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Robert Vanderweele, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1053504092
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderweele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderweele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vanderweele has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderweele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderweele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
