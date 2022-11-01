Overview

Dr. Robert Varipapa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Varipapa works at CNMRI PA in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.