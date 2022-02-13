Dr. Robert Vassall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vassall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Vassall, MD
Dr. Robert Vassall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Vassall's Office Locations
Robert F Vassall MD, PA3341 N University Dr Ste 1, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 751-1829
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 306-2120Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vassal saved my life and changed me from a psychotic alcohol and drug abusing person. I've been seeing him for 3 years. Him and his staff really care about the well being of their patients. Thank you so much. I am so grateful for your expertise attention and proper treatment for my mental disorders and my recovery from addiction. You are YHE BEST!
About Dr. Robert Vassall, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1639254147
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vassall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vassall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vassall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassall has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vassall speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.