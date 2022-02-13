Overview of Dr. Robert Vassall, MD

Dr. Robert Vassall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vassall works at Robert F Vassall MD, PA in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.