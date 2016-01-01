Dr. Robert Vitolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vitolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Vitolo, MD
Dr. Robert Vitolo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitolo's Office Locations
- 1 1504 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 667-0890
- 2 1136 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 289-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Vitolo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1053468504
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Vitolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitolo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitolo.
