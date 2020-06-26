Overview of Dr. Robert Vlach, MD

Dr. Robert Vlach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Vlach works at Wisconsin Institute of Urology Sc in Neenah, WI with other offices in Waupaca, WI and Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.