Dr. Robert Vogelzang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Vogelzang, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-6447
Nmg - Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute (bcvi)675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4965
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St # 4-710, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4415
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I am a 33 year old patient, I have fibroids and endometriosis. I had the embolization done in May 2021. He and his staff really assured me, educated me on this procedure. I was able to see the comparison photos and I am in disbelief of how fast it worked. Overall I am more than satisfied and happy that I chose them to be part of my team.
- Interventional Radiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023025889
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center, Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
