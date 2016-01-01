Dr. Robert Vorhies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorhies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vorhies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Ferrell Duncan Clinic Vascular Surgery3800 S National Ave Ste 160, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3755
Vascular Surgery525 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 312, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 875-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730163452
Education & Certifications
- University Ma Mem Health Center
- University Ks
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Vorhies has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorhies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorhies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorhies.
