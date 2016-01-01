See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Robert Vorona, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Vorona, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Mount Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Vorona, MD

Dr. Robert Vorona, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Vorona works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vorona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vorona?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Vorona, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Vorona, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vorona to family and friends

    Dr. Vorona's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vorona

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Vorona, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Vorona, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255308326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Vorona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vorona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vorona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vorona works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Vorona’s profile.

    Dr. Vorona has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vorona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.