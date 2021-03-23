Overview

Dr. Robert Vranian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Vranian works at Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.