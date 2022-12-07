Dr. Robert Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Wagner, MD
Dr. Robert Wagner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
Wayne Office220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 16, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-4778
Wayne Office1680 State Route 23 Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-4778Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor...pro-active, personable, knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Wagner, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1205907086
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
