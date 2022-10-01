Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waguespack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD
Dr. Robert Waguespack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Robert L. Waguespack, M.D., Inc.
2530 F St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 321-3303
Adventist Health Bakersfield
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
This man is incredible. He made a very uncomfortable situation significantly better. I was nervous about my procedure and he helped me reason and make my decision. Once he started the procedure he made sure I was comfortable the whole time and talked to me the whole time about life, kids, and experiences. Would highly recommend.
Urology
34 years of experience
English
Brooke Army Med Ctr, Urology
Brooke Army Med Ctr, General Surgery
Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
Creighton University School of Medicine
CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Waguespack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waguespack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Waguespack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waguespack has seen patients for Hydrocele, Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Waguespack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waguespack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waguespack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.