Overview of Dr. Robert Wai, MD

Dr. Robert Wai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Wai works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.