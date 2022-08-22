See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Robert Wai, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (53)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Wai, MD

Dr. Robert Wai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Wai works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP
    1600 W College St Ste 540, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-5863
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Before Dr Wai I went to 4 OBG and all 4 say I was ok I change my pcp and she send me to dr Wai as soon I talk to him I feel this dr do his job to help really patient he listen to my story and I told him I feel something is wrong and all the obg i went they say I don’t have nothing He did all news test again and he propose me the to go further with more test because my biopsy was normal and he found my endometrial cancer he talk to me professionally and on top off all he referred me to the best oncologist dr Marc the did hysterectomy and I am cancer free . This all happened may June July august 2022 i am still recovering dr Wai if u are reading this I will come for my routine check up with u and most of the all I need to see u and thank you U save my life ! God bless you ! Thank Lord dr like you still exist !!
    Nabila H Viriot — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Wai, MD
    About Dr. Robert Wai, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1134181308
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wai works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wai’s profile.

    Dr. Wai has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

