Dr. Robert Wainer, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (42)
Map Pin Small Norwood, MA
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Wainer, MD

Dr. Robert Wainer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Wainer works at Robert A Wainer MD PC in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wainer's Office Locations

    Robert A Wainer MD PC
    95 Chapel St Ste G6, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-1805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Chronic Neck Pain
Tension Headache
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Chronic Neck Pain

Tension Headache
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lung Nodule
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lung Cancer
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Systemic Sclerosis
Thrombosis
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Excellent experience with Dr. Wainer.
    JBC — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Wainer, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861468043
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wainer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wainer works at Robert A Wainer MD PC in Norwood, MA. View the full address on Dr. Wainer’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

