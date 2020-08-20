Dr. Robert Waldbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Waldbaum, MD
Dr. Robert Waldbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at the Waldbaum Center1000 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-5348
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Urology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Urology
Dr. Waldbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldbaum has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldbaum.
