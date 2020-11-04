See All Neurologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

Neurology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Waldrop works at Comprehensive Neurology Specialists PC in Duluth, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waldrop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurology Specialists PC
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 260, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 454-4685
  2. 2
    Physical Therapy Consultants
    50 Plaza Way NW Ste G, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 426-3977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies
Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 04, 2020
    Dr. Waldrop really cares about his patients. He takes time to listen and then really tries to find the best treatment options for his patients. He gave me a diagnosis quickly, after many doctors had told me there was nothing wrong - they never even ordered a brain scan!! Dr. Waldrop has helped to improve the quality of my life and I am forever grateful!!
    — Nov 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
    About Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043372444
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.