Overview of Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Waldrop works at Comprehensive Neurology Specialists PC in Duluth, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.