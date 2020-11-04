Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Waldrop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waldrop's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Neurology Specialists PC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 260, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 454-4685
-
2
Physical Therapy Consultants50 Plaza Way NW Ste G, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 426-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldrop?
Dr. Waldrop really cares about his patients. He takes time to listen and then really tries to find the best treatment options for his patients. He gave me a diagnosis quickly, after many doctors had told me there was nothing wrong - they never even ordered a brain scan!! Dr. Waldrop has helped to improve the quality of my life and I am forever grateful!!
About Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043372444
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldrop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrop works at
Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.