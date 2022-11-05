See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tempe, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Waldrop works at Arizona Institute for Sports Knees and Shoulders in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Waldrop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tempe
    1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-0071
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Glendale
    5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-0071
  3. 3
    Phoenix
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 555, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-0071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Waldrop and Dr. Rappoport recently performed a miraculous surgery. A prior surgeon had placed a catheter improperly within the spinal canal which applied pressure on the spinal cord. The result was that I would collapse frequently with both my legs given way. The loss all sensation in the legs was eventually follow up by the the hamstrings drawing so tight that I could not stand. The tight hamstrings on a scale of 1 to 10 were at 11. At that stage I was hauled to the hospital. Due to the fact that I have bone cancer Dr. Waldrop (also an oncology) was called upon to lead the surgery. The spinal canal was opened and the pressure on the spinal cord relieved. I am now able bodied and exercising those muscles weakened due to the improper catheter placement. In addition to the high level of skill Dr. Waldrop has the courtly nature of a fellow born in the south. A fine surgeon and a very fine man. You may contact me with any questions at my e-mail. Steven H. Haver
    Steven H Haver — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD
    About Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952531022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester|University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

