Overview of Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD

Dr. Robert Waldrop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Waldrop works at Arizona Institute for Sports Knees and Shoulders in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.