Dr. Robert Walker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Walker Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Walker Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Fordham University and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Walker Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 703-6999
-
3
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
-
4
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker Jr?
Dr. Walker is a phenomenal gastroenterologist. He is thorough, extremely knowledgeable, and very personable. Dr. Walker always takes the time to see how you’re doing, and he goes over everything with you. I always appreciate his care & professionalism. Dr. Walker is one of the best gastroenterologists you'll ever meet, hands down!
About Dr. Robert Walker Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396727129
Education & Certifications
- Fordham University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker Jr works at
Dr. Walker Jr has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walker Jr speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.