Dr. Wane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wane, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Wane, DPM
Dr. Robert Wane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Wane works at
Dr. Wane's Office Locations
Crystal River Foot Care9030 W Fort Island Trl Ste 7, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-2142
- 2 12348 Us Highway 19, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 861-7884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Wane treated me for plantar fasciitis. He fitted me in a special boot, and in 2 weeks the pain and discomfort were gone! Along with the staff, Dr. Wane was very knowledgeable and professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Robert Wane, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215114244
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Wane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.