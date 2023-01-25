Dr. Wark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Wark, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Centralia Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Locations
Obgyn & Urology Assoc of Olympia Pllc500 Lilly Rd NE Ste 100, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice man and always has time for me. The girls, nurses all great.
About Dr. Robert Wark, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wark has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.