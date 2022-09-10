Overview of Dr. Robert Watine, MD

Dr. Robert Watine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barefoot Bay, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Watine works at Steward Internal Medical, Barefoot Bay in Barefoot Bay, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.