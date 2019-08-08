Dr. Robert Wear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wear, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Wear, MD is a Pulmonologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 330-5690
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
great, he was the third dr i had seen, he helped get me off oxygen during the day. and diagnosed my sleep apnea after a few had missed that also. he is kind and patient.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Wear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wear has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wear speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.