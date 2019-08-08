Overview of Dr. Robert Wear, MD

Dr. Robert Wear, MD is a Pulmonologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wear works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.