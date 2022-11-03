Overview of Dr. Robert Weaver, MD

Dr. Robert Weaver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Weaver works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.