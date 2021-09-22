See All Hematologists in Daly City, CA
Dr. Robert Weber, MD

Hematology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Weber, MD

Dr. Robert Weber, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Sonoma Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Weber works at Yamamoto and Weber Mds in Daly City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

    Kenneth S Yamamoto MD Amc
    1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 603, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 337-2121
    St. Mary's Cancer Center
    2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 288-6537
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Yamamoto and Weber MDs
    2645 Ocean Ave Ste 305, San Francisco, CA 94132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 337-2121
    St. Mary's Medical Center
    450 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 337-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Thrombocytosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Weber explained my condition very clearly to me. He listened to all my questions and answered each one with care and respect. He did not rush through the appointment. He clearly empathizes with his patients. He is so calm he made me feel calm. This is a gift.
    About Dr. Robert Weber, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265505291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clinic
    Internship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Hematology & Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

