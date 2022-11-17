Dr. Robert Wegner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wegner, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Wegner, MD
Dr. Robert Wegner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Wegner works at
Dr. Wegner's Office Locations
Saint Francis Medical Partners - Surgical Weight Loss6005 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 881-0600Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most kindest surgeon. He has many patients, but he still takes time to explain things and he answers all questions..
About Dr. Robert Wegner, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wegner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wegner works at
Dr. Wegner has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wegner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wegner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wegner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.