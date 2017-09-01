Dr. Weinmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Weinmann, MD
Dr. Robert Weinmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Robert Weinmann MD2040 Forest Ave Ste 4, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 292-0802
Heads above the rest. A true star in the profession !
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Weinmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.