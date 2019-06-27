See All Ophthalmologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD

Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Weinreb works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinreb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regents of the University of Uc
    9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 534-6290
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego Student Health Svc Pharmacy
    9500 GILMAN DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 534-6299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Dr. Weinreb is an excellent doctor, a no bs kind of guy. He will not waste your time telling you what you want to hear - he simply gives his professional advice without understating or overstating the facts. Do your homework, he is second to none, probably the most respected Doctor in the world when it comes to Glaucoma surgery and research. My wife and I are extremely fortunate that he is our Doctor.
    David in Carlsbad, CA — Jun 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Weinreb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093764177
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
