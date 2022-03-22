Dr. Robert Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Weinstein, MD
Dr. Robert Weinstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their residency with State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Urological Associates of Bridgeport PC160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 301-0881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urological Associates of Bridgeport281 Seaside Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 301-0881Monday8:00am - 11:30amWednesday8:00am - 10:30am
Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-6825Tuesday1:30pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was able to take time to answer my questions and figure out an effective treatment plan.
About Dr. Robert Weinstein, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- State University Of New York At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.