Overview of Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD

Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Weisenthal works at CNY Eye Care in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY and Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.