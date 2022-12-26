See All Ophthalmologists in East Syracuse, NY
Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (118)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD

Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Weisenthal works at CNY Eye Care in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY and Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Weisenthal's Office Locations

    CNY Eye Care
    5770 Commons Park, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 445-1577
    Central New York Eye Care
    5109 W Genesee St Ste 102, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-3937
    Laserview Of Central New York
    225 Greenfield Pkwy Ste 110, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 423-5114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratoconus
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Keratoconus
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 26, 2022
    I am 65 years old and recently had cataract surgery done by Dr. Weisenthal. I was able to get an appointment within weeks vs. months from another doctor. He had surgery completed for both eyes (monofocal lens for near sighted correction) within 2 weeks. Amazing how quick the surgery was (10 minutes), home within 3 hours. Could see the change right away. White balance was "colder", more true white, compared to the natural len's warmer white balance. Vision detail improvement was incredible, like going from VHS to 4K video. I could see details I don't ever remember seeing - i.e, blades of grass, hair strands on my dog. Night driving was no longer a problem. Only negative after affect are some "floaters" that should eventually go away. I only briefly saw Dr. Weisenthal but he was thorough, quick and professional. Staff was very accomodating. He runs a pretty smooth operation. I would suggest reading up on cataracts to bring questions for the appointments.
    Bill H — Dec 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508957507
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ia
    Residency
    • Scheie Eye Institute University Penn
    Internship
    • Presby University Penn
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Weisenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

