See All General Surgeons in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Liverpool, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Weiss works at Dr. August R. Buerkle, MD in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Vincent Wu, MD
Dr. Vincent Wu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery Medical Group
    5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2R, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 452-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Suspicious Lump Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CSX Railroad
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?

    May 07, 2021
    I was scheduled for Inguinal Hernia surgery in January but was cancelled due to Covid patients being transferred from St Joe's to Crouse Irving and Med/Surg patients were transferred from Crouse Irving to St Joe's. Several days later I had to be admitted via the Emergency Room as the hernia was in danger of strangulating. I wound up having robotic surgery at 9pm and I thank Dr Weiss and staff for their outstanding service.
    Beverly Groce RN — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Weiss, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weiss to family and friends

    Dr. Weiss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weiss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Weiss, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053306654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Canc Institute|St Vincents Mc Med College Toledo
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Buffalo|University Buffalo Grad Med Consortium|Waterbury Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Beth Israel
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Dr. August R. Buerkle, MD in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Weiss, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.