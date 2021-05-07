Overview of Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Dr. August R. Buerkle, MD in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.